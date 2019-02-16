Dodgers' Corey Seager: Ready for most baseball activities
Seager (elbow/hip) is able to do all baseball actions except throw across the diamond, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Seager is able to hit off live pitching and do most defensive work. He remains on track for Opening Day after missing most of last season while recovering from both Tommy John surgery and hip surgery.
