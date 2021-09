Seager went 4-for-5 with a double and a strikeout in a 3-2 loss to San Francisco on Friday.

In a low-scoring game without much offense, Seager was responsible for half of Los Angeles' hits as the rest of the team went a combined 4-for-34. It was the shortstop's first multi-hit game in over two weeks, dating back to Aug. 18, and snaps a recent 5-for-25 skid over his last eight games. Since returning from injury on July 30, Seager is slashing .300/.383/.482 with 17 runs and 14 RBI in 31 games.