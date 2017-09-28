Dodgers' Corey Seager: Rediscovers power stroke
Seager went 1-for-3 with a walk, a home run and a pair of runs scored in Wednesday's 10-0 rout of the Padres.
The slugging shortstop has now homered in consecutive contests after floundering through his previous 64 September at-bats (.172/.239/.250). Seager's cold streak was likely the result of his nagging ankle and elbow injuries, but his recent power binge indicates that he is back at full strength. The 23-year-old will look to end his strong 2017 campaign (.295/.375/.480 with 22 homers) on a high note at Coors Field this weekend.
