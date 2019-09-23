Dodgers' Corey Seager: Registers another multi-hit game
Seager went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in a victory over Colorado on Sunday.
Seager collected his second hit of the game with a 428-foot shot to right center field in the seventh inning. The 25-year-old has now registered exactly two hits in each of his last six games, hitting an even .500 (12-for-24) with a pair of homers and eight RBI over that span. Seager is slashing .273/.336/.478 with 18 homers and 82 RBI in 129 games overall this season.
