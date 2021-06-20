Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Seager (hand) could begin a minor-league rehab assignment as soon as Friday or Saturday, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Seager's fractured right hand apparently held up well when he resumed taking batting practice Friday, so assuming he incurs no setbacks in his workouts over the next few days, he looks like he''ll be cleared for game action by the end of the week. Because Seager has been sidelined since May 15 with the injured hand, he'll likely spend the entire weekend at a minor-league affiliate, but if all goes well, he could be cleared to rejoin the big club early next week. Before suffering the injury, Seager was hitting .265 with four home runs and one stolen base through 37 games.