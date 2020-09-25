Seager went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBI in a win over Oakland on Thursday.

Seager belted his 15th homer of the year -- a 407-foot solo shot -- in the third inning and drove in another run on a sacrifice fly in the sixth. Over his last six games, the shortstop has gone 12-for-24 (.500) with three homers and seven RBI. Seager has posted a .325/.374/.620 slash line this season, but his advanced metrics suggest that he has been even better than his standard numbers indicate. Per Statcast, he leads qualified major-league hitters in xBA (.359) and xSLG (.718) while ranking fourth in hard-hit rate (57 percent), fifth in average exit velocity (93.6 mph) and seventh in barrel rate (16.4 percent).