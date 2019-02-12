Dodgers' Corey Seager: Remains on track for Opening Day
Manager Dave Roberts said Tuesday the Dodgers are "tracking" for Seager (elbow/hip) to be ready by Opening Day, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Seager appeared in just 26 games in 2018 before undergoing season-ending Tommy John surgery. The shortstop opted for another procedure over summer to address a hip issue, but he's reportedly progressing well in his recovery from both operations. According to Alanna Rizzo of SportsNet LA, Seager is expected to open spring training on the back fields, where he'll need around 50-to-60 at-bats before being cleared for Cactus League action. Barring any setbacks, it sounds like Seager should be starting at shortstop for the Dodgers on Opening Day.
