Seager (hand) remains on track to return in early July, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Manager Dave Roberts said that "everything is where it needs to be" in regards to Seager's rehab. Even so, it's no surprise that the team is taking a cautious approach with its star shortstop, as he recently had his return to game action pushed back. Seager will now reportedly begin a rehab assignment as soon as June 28.
