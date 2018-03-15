Dodgers' Corey Seager: Renews contract

The Dodgers renewed Seager's contract Wednesday, Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Seager is not yet eligible for arbitration, so Los Angeles was able to assign him a salary of $605,000. The 23-year-old shortstop slashed .295/.375/.479 through 145 games a season ago, and appears ready for Opening Day.

