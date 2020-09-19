site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Dodgers' Corey Seager: Resting Saturday
Seager is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against Colorado, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Seager will sit for the first time since Aug. 20, even though he's hitting .324/.374/.610 in 25 games since then. Chris Taylor will take over at shortstop in his absence.
