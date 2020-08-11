Seager (back) was able to throw on the field at Dodger Stadium on Monday, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.

This marks the first time Seager has participated in baseball activities since being pulled from Friday's game with lower back discomfort. A follow-up scan came back clean, and the Dodgers have thus far resisted placing the shortstop on the injured list with the hope that he'll be ready to resume playing within 10 days. Per Castillo, Seager's progress over the next few days will ultimately determine whether or not he'll end up spending time on the IL.