Manager Dave Roberts said Tuesday that Seager (hand) has resumed swinging and is expected to begin a rehab assignment some time shortly after the All-Star break, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Seager was initially hoping to return to the Dodgers' lineup in early July but that return timeline went away when soreness emerged in his right hand at the end of June. The shortstop beginning to swing again marks a big step forward as he continues to target a mid-July return. If he is indeed able to start a rehab at the end of next week, it seems possible that he could be activated as soon as July 19 against the Giants.