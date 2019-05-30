Dodgers' Corey Seager: Retreats to bench

Seager is not in the lineup Thursday against the Mets.

Seager will head to the bench for what appears to be a regular day off after starting the past 15 games, going 17-for-58 (.293) with four homers, a stolen base and a 6:7 BB:K during that stretch. In his place, Chris Taylor is starting at shortstop and hitting leadoff against lefty Jason Vargas.

