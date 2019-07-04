Dodgers' Corey Seager: Returning before All-Star break?

Manager Dave Roberts said it was a "possibility" Seager (hamstring) is activated before the All-Star break, though it's still unlikely, Alanna Rizzo of Spectrum SportsNet LA reports.

Seager played in simulated games Tuesday and Wednesday and said he'd know Thursday whether a rehab assignment is necessary, per David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports. The Dodgers previously said the 25-year-old was slated for rehab games during the All-Star break, but his progression has apparently gone better than anticipated to give him a slight chance of returning this weekend.