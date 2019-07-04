Dodgers' Corey Seager: Returning before All-Star break?
Manager Dave Roberts said it was a "possibility" Seager (hamstring) is activated before the All-Star break, though it's still unlikely, Alanna Rizzo of Spectrum SportsNet LA reports.
Seager played in simulated games Tuesday and Wednesday and said he'd know Thursday whether a rehab assignment is necessary, per David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports. The Dodgers previously said the 25-year-old was slated for rehab games during the All-Star break, but his progression has apparently gone better than anticipated to give him a slight chance of returning this weekend.
More News
-
Dodgers' Corey Seager: Hitting in sim game•
-
Dodgers' Corey Seager: Nearing rehab games•
-
Dodgers' Corey Seager: May return after All-Star break•
-
Dodgers' Corey Seager: Cleared to resume running•
-
Dodgers' Corey Seager: Slated for rehab games during break•
-
Dodgers' Corey Seager: Maintaining arm strength•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart & rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Wednesday Waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings catches you up on Tuesday night's action and tells you who to consider addi...
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
Those who play in dynasty leagues are used to having a steadier hand, well aware of the long-term...
-
Barometer risers and fallers
Who's Fantasy stock is rising or falling most dramatically? Ryan Rufe breaks it down, starting...
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Much has happened in the first half of 2019. Scott White pauses to reflect on what it might...
-
Tuesday Waivers plus winners & losers
Heath Cummings tells you who to add from Monday's action and offers up the day's winners and...