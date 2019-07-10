Dodgers' Corey Seager: Returns from injury

Seager (hamstring) was activated from the 10-day injured list Wednesday.

Seager will wind up missing a month with a hamstring strain. He recorded a solid .278/.359/.468 slash line with eight homers in 66 games in the first half of the season. He'll return to an everyday role at shortstop after the All-Star break, sending Chris Taylor back into a utility role. Matt Beaty was optioned in a corresponding move.

