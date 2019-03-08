Dodgers' Corey Seager: Returns to camp after illness

Seager is back in camp Friday after missing a pair of days due to illness, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

The illness interrupted a camp which already wasn't a particularly smooth one, as Seager is still working his way back from elbow and hip surgeries. He had seen some game action as a designated hitter on the minor-league side prior to the illness but has yet to be cleared to take the field.

