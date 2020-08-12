Seager (back) fielded groundballs at shortstop with infield coach Dino Ebel on Tuesday, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.
Seager has been inching toward a return from a lower-back injury suffered in last Friday's contest against the Giants, so Tuesday's fielding session represents a tangible step in his aim to return to action. The Dodgers have yet to determine whether Seager will require a stint on the injured list -- it stands to reason that the decision will be at least partly based on how the shortstop's back react to Tuesday's on-field work.