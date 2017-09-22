Dodgers' Corey Seager: Returns to lineup Friday
Seager (ankle) is back in the lineup for Friday's game against the Giants, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.
This comes as a surprise, because while X-rays on the ankle were negative, manager Dave Roberts just said Thursday that Seager would be out "at least" a couple more days. Regardless, Seager's penciled in to return, and will get a chance to improve upon his 1-for-9 career mark against Giants starter Jeff Samardzija.
