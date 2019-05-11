Dodgers' Corey Seager: Returns to lineup
Seager is back in the lineup Saturday against the Nationals after missing Friday's game due to a personal matter, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.
Seager was a late scratch Friday and was in the Dodgers' dugout by the middle of the game, so it's no surprise that his absence lasted just one day. He'll bat fifth and play shortstop Saturday.
