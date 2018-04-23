Dodgers' Corey Seager: Rides pine Monday

Seager is not in the lineup Monday against the Marins.

The young star has nine hits in the past seven games, but he'll head to the bench for his second night off of the season with lefty Darlin Garcia taking the hill for Miami. Kike Hernandez will pick up a start at shortstop in his stead.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories