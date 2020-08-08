Seager's scan on his back came back clean Saturday, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Seager left Friday's game against the Giants with lower-back discomfort, but the Dodgers don't appear to be particularly concerned. He'll sit for at least Saturday's contest, with Chris Taylor filling in for him at shortstop, but it doesn't sound as though he's in line for a lengthy absence.
