Dodgers' Corey Seager: Scheduled for hip surgery
Seager will undergo arthroscopic surgery on his left hip Tuesday.
Seager had already been ruled out for the remainder of the 2018 season, as he had successful Tommy John surgery back in May. Despite going under the knife for the second time in a little over three months, Seager is expected to be ready for the beginning of spring training.
