Dodgers' Corey Seager: Set for Cactus League debut

Seager (elbow) is set to play seven innings in his Cactus League debut Wednesday against the Cubs, Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register reports.

Seager completed 15 innings of minor-league spring game action Monday and is now prepared to make the next step in his preparation for Opening Day. He also plans to participate in all three Freeway Series exhibition games prior to the beginning of the regular season. Assuming there are no setbacks, Seager should be in the lineup as the Dodgers shortstop on March 28 as the season gets underway.