Manager Dave Roberts said Sunday that Seager (hand) will take at-bats during simulated games at the club's spring training facility next weekend, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Roberts said that the club has yet to schedule a rehab assignment for the shortstop, and that Seager will be reassessed following his participation in the simulated games. With his return timeline still far from clear, Seager may very well remain on the 60-day injured list through July. The 27-year-old has been on the shelf since suffering a right hand fracture on May 15.