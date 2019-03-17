Dodgers' Corey Seager: Set for Opening Day
Manager Dave Roberts said Sunday that Seager (elbow) will play Opening Day against the Diamondbacks, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Seager will also play in the three-game exhibition series against the Angels leading up to to the regular-season opener March 28. It's quite a statement from Roberts, as the 24-year-old has yet to make an appearance in a Cactus League game this spring. According to Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times, the young shortstop will play in minor-league games Sunday and Monday as he ramps up towards his Cactus League debut. Seager hasn't experienced any setbacks with his surgically repaired elbow this spring, but the Dodgers have understandably been cautious with his return.
