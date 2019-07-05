Dodgers' Corey Seager: Set to begin rehab assignment

Seager (hamstring) will begin a rehab assignment with High-A Rancho Cucamonga on Friday.

Three weeks and a day after he landed on the injured list with a hamstring strain, Seager is ready to return to a live setting. Seager hit in a sim game Tuesday and manager Dave Roberts left open the possibility for Seager to rejoin the major-league team later this weekend, but the Dodgers are in first place by a mile and it would be a surprise to see him before the All-Star break. Seager's hit .278/.359/.468 with eight homers in 66 games so far this season.

