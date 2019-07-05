Dodgers' Corey Seager: Set to begin rehab assignment
Seager (hamstring) will begin a rehab assignment with High-A Rancho Cucamonga on Friday.
Three weeks and a day after he landed on the injured list with a hamstring strain, Seager is ready to return to a live setting. Seager hit in a sim game Tuesday and manager Dave Roberts left open the possibility for Seager to rejoin the major-league team later this weekend, but the Dodgers are in first place by a mile and it would be a surprise to see him before the All-Star break. Seager's hit .278/.359/.468 with eight homers in 66 games so far this season.
More News
-
Dodgers' Corey Seager: Returning before All-Star break?•
-
Dodgers' Corey Seager: Hitting in sim game•
-
Dodgers' Corey Seager: Nearing rehab games•
-
Dodgers' Corey Seager: May return after All-Star break•
-
Dodgers' Corey Seager: Cleared to resume running•
-
Dodgers' Corey Seager: Slated for rehab games during break•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 16 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Plate discipline standouts, breakouts
Ariel Cohen breaks down swing and contact rates on pitches inside and outside the zone to identify...
-
Waivers: Jansen remains scorching
Some of our preseason favorites are starting to turn things around, which makes them worth...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
Between promotions, injuries, risers and fallers, the prospect landscape has changed a bit...
-
Wednesday Waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings catches you up on Tuesday night's action and tells you who to consider addi...