Dodgers' Corey Seager: Set to DH in series opener
Seager will serve as the designated hitter and bat second Friday against the Tigers.
Seager is seemingly dealing with some sort of right-arm issue, as he was seen testing the arm with trainers early Friday, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports. However, manager Dave Roberts said Seager is "fine," and the fact that Seager can still swing a bat at full intensity suggests as much. The Dodgers would likely DH Seager all weekend if they had to, to keep his bat in the lineup.
