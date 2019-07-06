Dodgers' Corey Seager: Set to return Friday
Manager Dave Roberts said Seager (hamstring) will likely be activated off the 10-day injured list for Friday's game against the Red Sox, Alanna Rizzo of Spectrum SportsNet LA reports.
Seager began a rehab assignment at High-A Rancho Cucamonga on Friday and will rejoin the Dodgers immediately after the All-Star break. Roberts said the 25-year-old will play all three games at Boston and likely three of four games in Philadelphia. Seager was in the midst of a nine-game hit streak in which he was slashing .459/.487/.730 before suffering the left hamstring strain June 11.
More News
-
Dodgers' Corey Seager: Set to begin rehab assignment•
-
Dodgers' Corey Seager: Returning before All-Star break?•
-
Dodgers' Corey Seager: Hitting in sim game•
-
Dodgers' Corey Seager: Nearing rehab games•
-
Dodgers' Corey Seager: May return after All-Star break•
-
Dodgers' Corey Seager: Cleared to resume running•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 16 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Plate discipline standouts, breakouts
Ariel Cohen breaks down swing and contact rates on pitches inside and outside the zone to identify...
-
Waivers: Jansen remains scorching
Some of our preseason favorites are starting to turn things around, which makes them worth...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
Between promotions, injuries, risers and fallers, the prospect landscape has changed a bit...
-
Wednesday Waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings catches you up on Tuesday night's action and tells you who to consider addi...