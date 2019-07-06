Dodgers' Corey Seager: Set to return Friday

Manager Dave Roberts said Seager (hamstring) will likely be activated off the 10-day injured list for Friday's game against the Red Sox, Alanna Rizzo of Spectrum SportsNet LA reports.

Seager began a rehab assignment at High-A Rancho Cucamonga on Friday and will rejoin the Dodgers immediately after the All-Star break. Roberts said the 25-year-old will play all three games at Boston and likely three of four games in Philadelphia. Seager was in the midst of a nine-game hit streak in which he was slashing .459/.487/.730 before suffering the left hamstring strain June 11.