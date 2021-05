Seager (hand) was wearing a splint on his hand while running the bases prior to the Thursday's game, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Seager had been wearing a cast to protect his right hand, so there has apparently been some progress in his recovery. Even so, he'll be out until at least the middle of June according to the original timeline given by the club. Gavin Lux and Chris Taylor should continue to fill in at shortstop.