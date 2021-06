Seager (hand) has been experiencing soreness when swinging a bat and has been shut down from hitting for now, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Manager Dave Roberts stated that Seager's hand "just isn't responding" as the team had hoped, and as a result, he hasn't swung a bat since last week, per DiGiovanna. "We're going to put hitting on back-burner and slow play it right now," stated Roberts. At this point, there is no clear timetable for Seager's return to the field.