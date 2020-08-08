Seager (back) will be on the bench as expected Saturday against San Francisco.
Seager left Friday's game with lower-back discomfort and was expected to miss at least one contest. Whether or not he returns to the lineup Sunday remains to be seen. Chris Taylor gets the start at shortstop in his absence.
