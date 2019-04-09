Dodgers' Corey Seager: Sits Tuesday

Seager is out of the lineup Tuesday against the Cardinals, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

It's merely a planned day off for the shortstop, who figures to continue to see the occasional maintenance day, at least in the short term as he was working his way back from elbow and hip injuries during spring training. Seager has found his stroke at the plate recently after a slow start, as he's posted multi-hit efforts in three of his last four games to bring his slash line up to .250/.375/.375 through 40 at-bats.