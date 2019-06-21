Dodgers' Corey Seager: Slated for rehab games during break

Seager (hamstring) is expected to be participating in rehab games by the All-Star break, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

The 25-year-old shortstop has been spotted playing light catch on the field in the past week, and the Dodgers are confident that both Seager and A.J. Pollock (elbow) will begin a rehab stint by the break.

More News
Our Latest Stories