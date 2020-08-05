Seager (quad) is expected to return to the field Wednesday after starting at designated hitter each of the last two games, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Seager missed Sunday's contest with a left quadriceps injury, but he has been well enough to play as the team's designated hitter Monday and Tuesday. Manager Dave Roberts indicated that Seager is likely to return to his customary shortstop position Wednesday against San Diego. Seager has enjoyed a strong start to the season, slashing .356/.408/.644 with three home runs and seven RBI.