Seager went 2-for-5 with a solo home run, two RBI and one run scored Sunday against the Rangers.

Seager took Kyle Gibson deep as the second batter of the game, collecting his ninth homer of the season. He's been very productive of late, racking up at least one hit in 11 of his 13 last starts, during which he's racked up five long balls, 15 RBI and nine runs scored. Overall, Seager has maintained a .311/.354/.597 line across 127 plate appearances, while also chipping in 25 RBI and 21 runs scored.