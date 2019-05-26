Dodgers' Corey Seager: Smacks fifth homer

Seager went 1-for-4 with a solo home run, two RBI, a walk and two runs scored Sunday against the Pirates.

Seager left the yard in the second inning, and he plated another run in the fifth on a fielder's choice. The 25-year-old has reached base safely in four of his last five contests, driving in five runs over that stretch.

