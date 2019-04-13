Dodgers' Corey Seager: Smacks second homer
Seager went 2-for-3 with two walks, a solo home run and two runs scored in Friday's loss to the Brewers.
Seager shook off a HBP earlier in the week and got to Corbin Burnes, turning around a 95.8 mph fastball for his second home run of the season. The narrative was that Seager was scuffling a bit coming off two surgeries (elbow, hip), but he has bumped his line from .222/.340/.333 to .280/.410/.480 in the span of two days.
