Dodgers' Corey Seager: Smokes second homer Saturday
Seager went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run during an 8-3 loss to the Giants in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader.
After going 2-for-5 with two RBI in the opener, Seager stayed locked in by taking Johnny Cueto deep in the first inning of the nightcap. He's now hit safely in six of his last seven games to boost his slash line to .268/.351/.402, but Seager's power numbers remain disappointing -- he's got only two home runs and 13 RBI through 25 games.
More News
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Benintendi
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 6
While the sleeper hitters are comprised of one-and-dones most weeks, Scott White thinks most...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 6
Some of the best pitchers in baseball are in line for two starts in Fantasy Week 6 (April 30-May...
-
Deep league waiver wire
Heath Cummings looks at five players you should add in deeper leagues
-
Prospects: Calhoun, Adames closing in
A recent wave of call-ups makes for a new cast of characters in this week's Prospects Report....
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
Is it time to start worrying about some struggling starting pitchers, and is Clayton Kershaw...