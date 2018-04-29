Dodgers' Corey Seager: Smokes second homer Saturday

Seager went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run during an 8-3 loss to the Giants in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader.

After going 2-for-5 with two RBI in the opener, Seager stayed locked in by taking Johnny Cueto deep in the first inning of the nightcap. He's now hit safely in six of his last seven games to boost his slash line to .268/.351/.402, but Seager's power numbers remain disappointing -- he's got only two home runs and 13 RBI through 25 games.