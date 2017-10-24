Dodgers' Corey Seager: Starting at shortstop for Game 1

Seager (back) is starting at shortstop and batting sixth for Game 1 of the World Series against the Astros on Tuesday.

It appears the star shortstop is good to go for the Fall Classic after missing all of the NLCS against the Cubs with a back injury. Seager, who went 3-for-11 (.273) with two RBI and a 3:4 K:BB in the NLDS before injuring himself, should provide a big boost for the Dodgers.