Dodgers' Corey Seager: Starting at shortstop

Seager (hamstring) is starting at shortstop and batting fifth Friday against the Giants.

Seager left Wednesday's matchup due to left hamstring tightness, but he's been cleared to return to action for the final weekend of the regular season. He's currently in the midst of a 10-game hitting streak and is slashing .459/.487/.784 with two home runs and nine RBI over that stretch.

