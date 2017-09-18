Dodgers' Corey Seager: Still managing elbow pain

Manager Dave Roberts said Seager won't be able to throw at 100 percent for the rest of the season, Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Seager is apparently still dealing with some elbow pain when he throws, though the issue isn't expected to force him to miss any time down the stretch. The Dodgers' medical staff deemed the ailment "playable," and Roberts confirmed the star shortstop will start "the rest of the season" following Monday's day off. It has already been speculated that the 23-year-old may need offseason surgery to address his elbow injury. He'll likely have to play through some pain down the stretch; the good news is that Seager is mostly bothered by the issue when he throws, so his hitting may not be affected.