Dodgers' Corey Seager: Still sidelined
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Seager (back) remains on the bench Monday against the Padres, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.
Seager sits for the third consecutive game after leaving Friday's game against the Giants with a lower-back discomfort. Chris Taylor will be the starting shortstop in his absence.
