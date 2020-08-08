Seager is dealing with lower back discomfort after leaving Friday's game against the Giants, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Seager was removed from Friday's game in the top of the third inning, and manager Dave Roberts revealed that he suffered the injury while diving for a ball earlier in the contest. However, Roberts didn't reveal specifics regarding the severity of the injury. Whether the 26-year-old misses any additional time as a result of the injury remains to be seen.