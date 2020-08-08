Seager is dealing with lower back discomfort after leaving Friday's game against the Giants, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Seager was removed from Friday's game in the top of the third inning, and manager Dave Roberts revealed that he suffered the injury while diving for a ball earlier in the contest. However, Roberts didn't reveal specifics regarding the severity of the injury. Whether the 26-year-old misses any additional time as a result of the injury remains to be seen.
More News
-
Dodgers' Corey Seager: Leaves game with apparent injury•
-
Dodgers' Corey Seager: Keeps streak alive•
-
Dodgers' Corey Seager: Slated to play shortstop Wednesday•
-
Dodgers' Corey Seager: Another two-hit performance•
-
Dodgers' Corey Seager: Back in lineup Monday•
-
Dodgers' Corey Seager: Could return Monday•