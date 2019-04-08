Dodgers' Corey Seager: Swinging hot bat

Seager went 2-for-4 with two doubles, two runs scored and two walks in Sunday's 12-6 victory over Colorado.

After going hitless in four straight games, Seager has five hits over the last three contests. He's raised his slash line to .222/.364/.361 with five extra-base hits in 44 plate appearances.

