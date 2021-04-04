Seager is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against Rockies, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Manager Dave Roberts said he wanted to get his regulars a day off early in the season. With the team traveling to Oakland for a series beginning Monday, stars Seager and Cody Bellinger will get a breather. Seager, who already has eight hits this season, will be replaced at shortstop by Gavin Lux with Zach McKinstry taking over at second base.