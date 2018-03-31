Dodgers' Corey Seager: Takes seat Saturday

Seager is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Giants.

Seager will get the day off after going hitless (0-for-7) across the team's first two games of the season. Enrique Hernandez will start at shortstop and hit second in his stead. Seager should be back in the lineup for the series finale Sunday.

