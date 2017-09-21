Dodgers' Corey Seager: Takes seat Thursday
Seager (ankle) is not in the Dodgers' lineup Thursday, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
The shortstop fouled a ball off his ankle Wednesday, and he stayed in the contest afterward. X-rays were negative, so perhaps this absence is merely precautionary and he'll be back in the next few days. Still, it wouldn't be surprising if the Dodgers rested him a bit more before the postseason, but the Nationals still have an outside shot at homefield advantage, so Los Angeles may want to wrap that up before making other plans. Meanwhile, Logan Forsythe takes his place at the six Thursday for his first start there since Sept. 2014.
More News
-
Dodgers' Corey Seager: Will sit for several days•
-
Dodgers' Corey Seager: X-rays come back negative•
-
Dodgers' Corey Seager: Still managing elbow pain•
-
Dodgers' Corey Seager: Gets breather Monday•
-
Dodgers' Corey Seager: Hits 20th homer of 2017 on Friday•
-
Dodgers' Corey Seager: Elbow is all good•
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...
-
Waivers: CarGo saving the best for last
If you wrote off Carlos Gonzalez earlier this year, it's time to take note again, according...
-
Waivers: Nicasio, Woodruff are startable
Some closer situations are up in the right air now, but Scott White sees one clear newcomer...