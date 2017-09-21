Dodgers' Corey Seager: Takes seat Thursday

Seager (ankle) is not in the Dodgers' lineup Thursday, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

The shortstop fouled a ball off his ankle Wednesday, and he stayed in the contest afterward. X-rays were negative, so perhaps this absence is merely precautionary and he'll be back in the next few days. Still, it wouldn't be surprising if the Dodgers rested him a bit more before the postseason, but the Nationals still have an outside shot at homefield advantage, so Los Angeles may want to wrap that up before making other plans. Meanwhile, Logan Forsythe takes his place at the six Thursday for his first start there since Sept. 2014.