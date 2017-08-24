Dodgers' Corey Seager: Takes seat Thursday
Seager is not in the lineup for Thursday's series finale against the Pirates, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Seager receives a rare day off, his first since the All-Star break as Enrique Hernandez gets the nod at shortstop. The 23-year-old will likely be back in the lineup against the Brewers on Friday, and is hitting .338/.390/.517 during the second half of this season.
