Dodgers' Corey Seager: Takes seat Thursday

Seager is not in the lineup for Thursday's series finale against the Pirates, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Seager receives a rare day off, his first since the All-Star break as Enrique Hernandez gets the nod at shortstop. The 23-year-old will likely be back in the lineup against the Brewers on Friday, and is hitting .338/.390/.517 during the second half of this season.