Seager (hand) will take batting practice Friday, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Seager will take part in batting practice for the first time since he broke his hand in mid-May. If all goes well, the shortstop is expected to begin a rehab assignment early next week, Castillo reports. The 27-year-old will likely require multiple rehab games but could be on track to be reinstated from the injured list in late June or early July.
