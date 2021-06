Manager Dave Roberts said Tuesday that an early-July return for Seager (hand) is a "totally fair" timeline for the shortstop, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Roberts said earlier Tuesday that the shortstop's fractured right hand is healing faster than he expected. While the skipper didn't necessarily rule out Seager being activated by the end of the month, the club appears to have its eyes set on the beginning of July as a likely return to the Dodgers' lineup.